Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0808 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $255.23 million and $97.32 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00297456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00149349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00178189 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.