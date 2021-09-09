Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 296,000 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.12% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,723,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.