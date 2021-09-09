Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $1.18 Billion Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 5.4% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 1.45% of The TJX Companies worth $1,178,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Page Arthur B grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 32,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 71,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 34,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 452,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.19. 31,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.