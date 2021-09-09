Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.25% of NIKE worth $617,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NIKE stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.74. 189,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.