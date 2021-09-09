Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Purchases 505,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $200,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 756,356 shares of company stock worth $188,821,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

