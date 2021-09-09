Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Trading Up 2.5%

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.31 and last traded at C$17.30. Approximately 13,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.87.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$678.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.57.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.26. On average, analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Algoma Central Company Profile (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

