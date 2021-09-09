Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.24% of Alibaba Group worth $186,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.83. 304,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,596,404. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

