Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 101,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,028. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

