Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $652.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

