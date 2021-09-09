Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte Sells 5,000 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 521,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLO shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,390.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

