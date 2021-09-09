Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $35.09 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002219 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $146.49 million and $35.09 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00130746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00189320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.55 or 0.07331011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.30 or 0.99699799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00822061 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

