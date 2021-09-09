Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.45 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $15.45 million and $4,153.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00132243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00191339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.02 or 1.00255181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.64 or 0.07157530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00848119 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

