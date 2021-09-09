Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Up 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.37 and last traded at $51.37. 3,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $19,253,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
