Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Up 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.37 and last traded at $51.37. 3,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $19,253,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

