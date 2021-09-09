Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,910.80. 16,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,737.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,442.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

