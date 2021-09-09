Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,878.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,693.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,403.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.