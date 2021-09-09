Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.48 on Thursday, hitting $2,883.30. 7,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,693.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,403.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

