Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,884.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,814. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,693.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,403.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

