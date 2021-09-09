Alphacat Market Capitalization Hits $597,224.53 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $597,224.53 and $42,244.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00133733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00193647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.72 or 0.07403424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.50 or 0.99823502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.86 or 0.00771671 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

