Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $59,708.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

