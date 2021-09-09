Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,863 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 4.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Altria Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,665,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. 141,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,897. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

