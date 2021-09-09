Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.