Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,181 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Altria Group worth $77,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 315,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 161,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,897. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

