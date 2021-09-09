Aluminum Co. of China Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,781 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,681% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter valued at about $178,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ACH stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 15,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,035. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

