Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.00

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.66 million and a PE ratio of 71.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,671.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,610.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

