Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $182,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,525.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,465.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,323.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

