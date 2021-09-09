Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,525.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,465.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3,323.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

