Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.43

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.43 and last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 5873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,540. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.