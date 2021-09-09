AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 3.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.53 and last traded at $45.68. 193,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 146,270,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after buying an additional 3,147,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

