Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.