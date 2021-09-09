Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head to Head Survey

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.46 $497.84 million $4.19 18.63 Compass $3.72 billion 1.57 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.44% 15.98% 9.00% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amdocs and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Amdocs currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.44%. Compass has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 57.51%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Amdocs.

Summary

Amdocs beats Compass on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

