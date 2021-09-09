AMEPAY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $738,865.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $738,865.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00189737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.56 or 0.07338297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.65 or 0.99714912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00844124 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

