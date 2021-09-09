American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

