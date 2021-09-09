American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Littelfuse by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $274.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.88 and its 200-day moving average is $262.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,231 shares of company stock worth $12,999,486. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

