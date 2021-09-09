American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

AEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.76. 30,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

