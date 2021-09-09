American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) & FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Head to Head Review

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FutureFuel and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 3.22% 1.95% 1.61% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FutureFuel and American Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

FutureFuel presently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 83.46%. Given FutureFuel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FutureFuel is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FutureFuel and American Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $204.51 million 1.68 $46.56 million N/A N/A American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Summary

FutureFuel beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.