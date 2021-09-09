American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of AOUT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 271,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,631. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $369.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

