American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.68 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.260 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 274,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,706. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $369.84 million and a PE ratio of 20.18.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.