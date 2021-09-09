American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.