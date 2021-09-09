AMLT Hits One Day Volume of $138,337.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. AMLT has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $138,337.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045652 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.