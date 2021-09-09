Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

