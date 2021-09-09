AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 5,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $120.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMREP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMREP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in AMREP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP by 96.3% in the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

