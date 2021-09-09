Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,557,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.88. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

