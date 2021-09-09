Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.71. 259,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,549,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

