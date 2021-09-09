Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 885,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.3% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 44.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 171.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DK opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.