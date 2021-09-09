Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $226.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.44 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $899.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,635,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 124.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.