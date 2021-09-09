Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.99. 4,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.