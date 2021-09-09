Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $177.15 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day moving average is $167.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.