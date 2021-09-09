Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Copa stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Copa has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Copa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Copa by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

