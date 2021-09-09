Analysts Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.41. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,689. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

