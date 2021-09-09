Analysts Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

